Some Gaga Dog-ga Updates!

W hile most of my questions about the Lady Gaga dognapping news cycle remain unanswered—including but not limited to which of the omniscient floating orbs in the 2021 writers’ room had the BRILLIANT idea to bring Buck Angel into all this —some have! For example:



How's her injured dogwalker, Ryan Fischer—who's expected to make a full recovery, fyi—going to pay for his surely exorbitant medical bills? Looks like Gaga will cover all $97,500 of 'em, thank god.

How did the unnamed lady who brought the two missing pups to a Los Angeles Police Department station get her hands on Gustav and Koji in the first place? She found them tied to a pole in an alley, apparently, a few miles from where they were taken.



Will she get the $500,000 reward? Not publicly confirmed or anything yet, but sources close to Gaga told TMZ that she'll "gladly" hand it over.

As for Gaga— who’s currently off in Rome shooting her next film, Gucci—she’s reportedly overjoyed and relieved . Her Trump-loving dad, Joe Germanotta, on the other hand, is out here giving Fox News interviews about how cops are heroes and how the two as yet unidentified dognappers should be sent to prison.

Speaking of family, Gaga’s grandma says she’s glad that Gustav and Koji are safe. “This has been traumatic for her,” Angeline Germanotta told the New York Post. “ I’m happy they recovered the dogs, and I hop e they’re alright.”

