Well, to the disappointment of a few too many, the man in question turned out to be very much real. And now he would like to set the record straight. “My name is Sir Karl Jenkins. I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III,” the 79-year-old Welsh composer said in a TikTok this week. “I was there because I’d written some music for the service, really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise.”

On top of composing some truly beautiful and haunting bops that were played during the ceremony, Sir Karl was also knighted by the royals, meaning he’s more than earned his right to attend the coronation. In the TikTok, he explains himself while sitting on the most British-ass chaise lounge I’ve ever seen, complete with golden tassels. As he talks, “Adiemus,” by him of course, plays in the background. Watching it, I thought, now this is camp.

“Someone wrote that I was there to steal the crown jewels,” he laughed. “I look this way all the time! I’ve had this mustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then…So that’s me. Nothing sinister or surprising about it at all.”

Glad we got that sorted, sir.