King Charles' Coronation Will Be a Meghan-Free Affair

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace ended months of will-they-or-won’t-they speculation as to whether Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry will attend the May 6 coronation of King Charles and Queen Camila. And the answer: Yes and no. Or, strike that. Reverse it. No and yes.
That’s to say Meghan will not attend, instead remaining “at the couple’s home in Southern California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” according to the Palace. Harry, however, will be in attendance.
What attendance will actually entail for Harry remains up the air, as NPR points out:
When the prince attended the funerals of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, commentators discussed everything from whether Harry would be allowed to wear his military uniform to exactly where he was seated. And there is always the question of whether he will meet face-to-face with his father and older brother, Prince William.
The suspense!
May 6 just happens to be Archie’s birthday. You know what that means: Competing parties! (People “understands that the Duchess of Sussex will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet.”) E! reports that over 2,000 guests are expected. And not a Meghan Markle among them! I don’t know how to interpret this—whether it’s a mutual no between Meghan and the Palace or whether she turned down the invitation or the Palace rejected her, BUT it seems incredible that Harry talked mad shit in his memoir and still got an invite. He should use his time around his relatives to research book two.
Dance break!
(It’s Goldie Hawn doing the Cha Cha Slide. Or something like that.)
- Ever bent on getting what’s hers, Mo’Nique has sued CBS for Parkers profits that she claims she’s entitled to but never received. [Deadline]
- Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for what his daughter referred to on social media as a “medical complication.” In a follow-up, TMZ upgraded the situation to a “medical emergency,” which is just as unspecific but more urgent. Thanks, TMZ! [TMZ]
- Great idea alert: Billy Porter is set to play legendary writer/thinker James Baldwin in a biopic Porter will also co-write. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Helen Hunt’s Twister sequel was rejected for “potentially shady” reasons according to its co-writer, Daveed Diggs. At least they weren’t windy reasons! [Insider]
- Good news for people with taste: Mia Goth is joining the Blade reboot. [Collider]
- Nick Cannon could not remember the names of all his children in a recent Howard Stern interview. It was only a matter of time! [Page Six]
- Try to make it through this headline without falling asleep: “Game of Thrones Prequel Series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Ordered at HBO” [Variety]
- Demi Moore has submitted her Chihuahua, Pilaf, to the Guinness Book of World Records to vie for the title of world’s shortest dog. She posted several pictures of Pilaf with various bills (a $100, and a $1) being held up to it to prove its tiny stature. Check back for updates on this riveting, developing story! [People]