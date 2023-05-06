Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!

What did everyone wear to celebrate a 74-year-old-man getting a super fancy new hat and job? Well, a whole lot of whimsical fascinators, to be sure.

By
Kady Ruth Ashcraft
Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Getty Images

Cue pomp! Cue circumstance! Our former step-parents, the Brits, just crowned a new King—something they haven’t done since 1936. King Charles is stepping into the boy version of the role his dear mother Queen Elizabeth held for over 70 years; a role that one could argue she held onto so ferociously in fear of this exact moment: her sort of doofy, ill-tempered son and his sausage fingers becoming monarch. Real Logan Roy “I love you, buy you are not serious people” vibes, if you ask me. Charles is the oldest monarch to ever be crowned in British Royal history. Slay.

The ceremony will be full of tradition and ritual, none of which addressed the crown’s devastating legacy of imperialism and racism they’ve perpetuated for centuries. Most recently that racism has been directed at Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, who in an act of self-care tapped out of this event. “Someone needs to stay home and water the plants,” I assume she texted the chat.

Others, though, opted to attend Charles’ first day of work and wore whimsical fascinators, fancy robes, and clutched elegant little pocketbooks. While “long live the king” certainly doesn’t have the same ring to it as “long live the queen,” nothing these days seems to be as good as it once was. With that in mind, let’s check out these ‘fits.

The man himself, King Charles

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The man, the myth, the legend. Puffy fingers and all, Charles looks absolutely bothered to be spending a rainy Saturday morning around so many other people. I can’t help but wonder what those robes smell like.

Queen Camilla

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

“You might be wondering how I ended up here,” I’m imagining playing over and over in Camilla’s mind. She’ll certainly go down in history as the baddest side chick to ever do it.

Kate Middleton

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The robe, the glare, the crown—it’s giving imperial Maleficent.

Prince William

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

William was probably a bit nervous, because in about 30 minutes he was going to have to kiss his weird dad in front of the world. Hopefully this robe acts like a security blanket and brings him some comfort.

Prince Harry

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Speaking of security blankets, Harry obviously doesn’t have his this weekend. He looks nice, but I’m guessing he doesn’t get any fancy robes because of the whole disowning-his-entire-family thing. A downside for sure.

Prince George

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The someday-king got to help carry his grandfather’s big heavy robe today. He doesn’t look particularly stoked, but having a task is probably more fun than having to sit still beside your mom.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: DAN CHARITY (Getty Images)

These two!! I can just sense they are little troublemakers!! Their little outfits make them look like Star Wars royalty, so hopefully that was fun for them.

James and Pippa Middleton

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Siblings or dating?!! (Siblings.) Do I love a coordinating brother and sister moment? Not entirely sure, but I’ll let it pass for now.

Princess Beatrice

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

What sort of secrets is she hiding in those sleeves? Also, love the headband—I had a similar one from Wet Seal in 2004!

Princess Eugenie

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

This look is very “head mistress at a school your stepmom sends you away to.” Underwhelming to me, though I do like the matching collar jewels and earrings.

Princess Anne

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Getty Images

Our number one horse girl, Anne! Happy for her that she got to ride some horses today. I imagine that made her much happier than hanging out with her weird brother. (Lots of people noted that her big feather blocked Harry’s face during the ceremony, so make of that silliness what you will, I guess.)

King and Queen of Eswatini

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson (Getty Images)

A gown fit for the Met Gala! I love the dark rimmed sunglasses and bright red purse with the matching shoes. Nice to see an outfit with some volume, too!

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Getty Images

I find myself craving a slab of butter on toast looking at this outfit. Delicious. I mean, lovely. Deliciously lovely.

Liz Truss

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

My good girl Liz!! I absolutely love the blood orange schema she is rocking. Liz’s reappearance is like when a major guest role from a past season is reprised and you’re like, “Wait, I totally forgot about her.”

King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Mark Cuthbert (Getty Images)

Looking regal and elegant! Of course, dying to know what is in Queen Suthida’s little box.

The Greek Royals

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Mark Cuthbert (Getty Images)

Queen Anne Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece don’t look particularly happy to be in rainy-ass England. I imagine they left a sunny Greek isle to be here and are rightfully upset. Interesting choice for the princess to have a faux-book pocketbook of “In Search of Lost Time.”

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Getty Images

Fuchsia sash! I don’t know what it means, and hopefully it doesn’t mean something horrific, but it is pretty! The trim and bow on the end of it look like pasta! Yum! Mathilde looks just peachy! Why do I want to eat all these people!

King Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Getty Images

What a neckline! I could swim in it! And this fascinator is fun, too, though it sort of looks like a swan has made its way through a jet turbine.

Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Lovely! I especially like the socks and sandal moment Princess Kiko is committing to. Most comfortable footwear at the coronation no doubt.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Mark Cuthbert (Getty Images)

This is a hot evil couple. I don’t actually know if they are evil (though being a king and queen gives you a leg up in the evil races) but they look like they cackle over the downfall of their enemies while swirling tempranillo.

Samantha and David Cameron

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Sam looks like she snagged that dress off of Boden’s website last week. David’s lime green tie is a nice attempt to be whimsical.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

Princess Charlene come through!!!! The pearl buttons, the soft peach, the frosted tips pixie cut. There’s one real woman in this town, and it is Princess Charlene.

Katy Perry

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

Our girl is out here looking like a damn plastic bag. The hem on this is horrific? The gloves are way too big? And the peplum on the top feels scrunched up? This is not how an American Idol judge ought to dress when representing our country!

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

Looking good, eh? Absolutely dull and acceptable outfits from these two. I would expect nothing more from Canada’s best.

King and Queen of Malaysia

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

Loooove the all-coordinating golden yellow from Queen Azizah! King Abdullah looks sharp, but again, I couldn’t tell you what a single one of those little badges means. But good for him!

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS (Getty Images)

Can’t say these two look like the world’s most relaxed people. The tiny pillbox hat looks like she’d be a very severe airline stewardess. Get back in your seat! No pretzels for you!

Lady Helen Taylor

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Getty Images

Mary Poppins chic! Honestly sort of shocked to see a luxury brand name at the coronation (on her shoes). It feels...wrong? But Lady Helen Taylor seems like a lady who plays by her own rules!

Mike and Zara Tindall

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

My favorite royal couple that has a Youtube show!! Zara is Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband Mike has a vlog called “Mike Drop.” No notes.

Lady Louise Windsor

Image for article titled Big Hats, Small Hats, Weird Hats, Cool Hats: Charles Is Crowned King!
Photo: Mark Cuthbert (Getty Images)

Louise is channeling a lovely English garden in full bloom! It also looks like there is a little crab claw at the bottom of her earrings, which adds to the mystique.

