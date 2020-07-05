Kanye West Is 'Running for President' in the Sense That We're All 'Running for President'

Photo : Saul Loeb/AFP ( Getty Images )

Kanye West tweeted that he’s “running for president” last night, which could mean a lot of things but most assuredly just means that Kanye West tweeted that he’s “running for president” last night.



Seemingly making good on his announcement at the 2015 Video Music Awards to launch a presidential bid in 2020, the musical multi-hyphenate claimed that he’s entering this year’s presidential race against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Republican candidate Donald Trump in a tweet posted Saturday night.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION”

Assuming this tweet translates to anything meaningful this election cycle and isn’t just a cheap shot at headline-grabbing promo for that new album he just announced (oh god it worked I’m sorry), West would be going against the President, whose white supremacist regime the musician has supported for years now. (West has suggested that he’d be voting to re-elect Trump as recently as April, telling GQ: “We know who I’m voting on.”) That said, it’s unlikely that Kanye could launch a real presidential campaign this late in the game. He hasn’t filed with the Federal Election Commission yet, Politico reports, nor has he gotten the necessary signatures to join Biden and Trump on the ballots in November—the deadline for which has already passed in six states, including major electoral vote havers New York and Texas.

Anyway, his wife, known TV woman and skin goo entrepreneuse Kim Kardashian West, is, unsurprisingly, in his corner. “Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly. Billionaire supervillain and noted terrible baby-namer Elon Musk has also decided to back West’s hypothetical run. “You have my full support!” the Tesla CEO tweeted shortly after West’s announcement.

In the spirit of saying things, I, too, am running for president. [jezebel dot cromb]

Ryan Adams has publicly apologized to ex-wife Mandy Moore and other women for the controlling, abusive behavior he exhibited in their relationships.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” the musician wrote in a letter, per Deadline. “All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

“Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of the devastating effects that my actions triggered,” Adams continued… No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward… I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me.”

