It continues to be an exciting era for cheaters. Adam Levine has appeared to DM everyone but me on Instagram, yet the man behind the glorified elevator music we all know and loathe just scored a Vegas residency and continues to be seen smiling with his wife. Former Try Guy, Ned Fulmer is reportedly doing what he does pretty forgettably and trying to survive his own scandal by wearing his wedding ring and...also being seen smiling with his wife. And Ime Udoka, the Boston Celtics coach who was recently suspended after it was revealed he was cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Nia Long (!), has yet to be publicly (and deservedly) dumped by her.

Should these men find themselves in need of any solidarity during these trying times, Shaquille O’Neal, the Ambassador for Adulterers, is extending his support. The NBA legend and admitted “serial cheater” especially empathized with Levine and Udoka on his podcast, aptly named The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot,” O’Neal, who split from his wife, Shaunie, in 2011. “I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that.”

Notably, Shaunie wasn’t quite as kind as the partners of these other philanderers. She’s boasted about taking a cue from that bad Carrie Underwood song and destroying her ex-husband’s car upon discovering his affairs via explicit text messages: “I went in the arena and I went in that garage, not only did I flatten tires, bust a few windows, I wrote on the hood [of his car], ‘I cheat on my wife. I ain’t shit,’ with a knife.”

In case it wasn’t made clear, O’Neal went onto say that he was “the best” at cheating and it cost him “valuable and important years” with his six children. He’s now rooting for his friends to hold tight to their families.

In celebrity death news that made me cry à la Stacey Dash when she eventually discovered DMX died: Coolio, aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr., has passed away at just 59 years old. Many details surrounding his death have not yet been reported, but according to TMZ, the rapper was found at his friend’s home and is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest.

Sheila Finegan, who represented the rapper, said in a statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

In addition to penning the national anthem that is “Gangsters Paradise,” Coolio bestowed upon the world perhaps one of the best theme songs for a tween television series, Kenan & Kel. Of course, I’d be remiss not to give “Fantastic Voyage,” “Rollin With My Homies,” and “C U When You Get There,” their honorable mentions, too.

After his death was reported, “RIP Legend” swiftly began trending on Twitter, with many—including Ice Cube, MC Hammer and Weird Al—paying tribute to the rapper. But perhaps the most heart-rendering social media eulogy came from Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in Dangerous Minds, the film for which “Gangster’s Paradise” was written:

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious.

“30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song,” she added on Instagram, and truly, don’t we all?



Rest in Paradise, King.