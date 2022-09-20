The bombshell cheating allegations against Adam Levine are now Instagram official. The Maroon 5 singer posted a story Tuesday morning in which he addmitted to “crossing the line” via inappropriate DMs with Instagram model Sumner Stroh—but he denied having a full-on affair.



“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

The Maroon 5 singer continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

The post comes just one day after influencer Stroh shared a TikTok, in which—armed with damning screenshots—she claimed she had a year-long affair with Levine and that recently, he DMed her asking for permission to name his forthcoming baby (with Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo) after her. Stroh said she came forward now because a “friend” she shared the screenshots with was about to sell them to a tabloid.

“I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said of the affair. “I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Levine notably did not address Stroh’s allegation that he requested to name his baby (if a boy) “Sumner,” and he did not respond to Jezebel’s request for comment on Monday.

Since Stroh posted her TikTok, another woman has come forward and said she, too, had exchanged flirty DMs with Levine, but that they’d never met in person. In one of the screenshotted DMs, Levine appears to tell her, “I have 2 kids now I’m over it I want out it sucks now.”

Levine and Prinsloo began dating in 2012 and married two years later, in 2014. Their daughters were born in 2016 and 2018. The couple announced their third pregnancy earlier this month, and shared a a picturesque baby bump photo just last week.

Celebrity baby name drama is nothing new—fans theorize Kylie Jenner pulled the plug on the name “Wolf” for her son with Travis Scott because of her alleged beef with an influencer who also named her newborn Wolf. But trying to name your wife’s next baby after your mistress at the very least warrants a desperate, 5,000-word Notes app apology—not just a hastily scraped together Instagram story apologizing for “crossing the line.”