Two years after Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were first seen face-locking at an SNL after-party, the two are officially engaged. Love is real! If you’re Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, anyway.



Johansson’s publicist confirmed the engagement to the AP, though no date has been set for the wedding. Johansson was previously married to journalist Romain Dauriac, and before that, Ryan Reynolds. This’ll be Jost’s first marriage, the lucky bastard.

Reports of the two first shacking up followed Johansson’s guest appearance as Ivanka Trump on SNL’s season finale in 2017, where they kissed and talked “in front of everyone” at the after-party.

At the time, she had just finalized her divorce from Dauriac, who seemed surprised and upset by the whole thing. Unlike her past marriages, which happened after less than a year of dating, Johansson seemed to take her time with this one, reportedly having dalliances with her lawyer and maybe someone in Atlanta before settling down and committing to Jost.

Anyway, many congrats to ScarJost. May their relationship last as long as it lasts!