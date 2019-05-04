Image: Getty

Gwyneth can pack up her beige bondage goop and take it somewhere else because the world of celebrity lifestyle brands is Dolly’s domain now.



Dolly Parton should have always had fashion, wig, lipliner, and home decor lines, and this oversight has put the entire world at a disadvantage. Finally, it looks like someone has had the good sense to offer people who are not Dolly Parton the consolation of at least having things Dolly likes. According to Page Six, Dolly will soon be selling backwoods Barbie approved clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home goods.

I want it all, sight unseen. But here are a few things I especially hope to see in the collection: that yellow sweater with the floral appliques she wears in Steel Magnolias, the pink jumpsuit that proves, definitively, Jolene could never take her man, any wig she wore in the 80s.

Let’s all take the night off and watch 9 to 5, shall we?