If you’ve got a spare $600 lying around, you can buy a Gwyneth-approved studded bra and panty set for all your blandest bondage.



The leather set, which Goop describes as “what BDSM fantasies are made of” is, predictably, the color of oatmeal. Both pieces are “handmade in England” and for an extra $240, you can get a very fancy studded flogger. For those new to BDSM, there is also an “intro bondage set” containing very chic handcuffs. And for folks looking to Instagram their kink, there is a very tasteful, minimalist sex dungeon for rent with a lot of exposed brick and natural light.



No one asked me to write a slogan for this new venture. However, that has not stopped me from doing so: Bondage—but beige!