Last night, Cardi B crushed it at the Houston Rodeo, breaking attendance records to perform to a packed crowd. But the only political commentator I actually listen to got a little starstruck herself over a picture of legend Selena Quintanilla.



In a video posted to Twitter, Cardi says she was nervous, but took comfort and inspiration from a picture of Selena backstage:



“I was so nervous to perform in front of 70,000-plus people, but when i saw this picture, like, out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit — this was the inspiration for ‘Please Me’ — I knew I was going to be alright.”

I still want the outfit Selena is wearing in that picture and am now desperate for that pink fringe cowgirl jacket.

Cardi singing “Como La Flor” to that picture is part of what’s great about her: she somehow makes fangirling over a photo in glittery tasseled panties seem like the height of cool.

Hope your week was shiny as the rhinestones on a rodeo bra.

