Sarah Jessica Parker Terrorizes Vulnerable Public by Suggesting That Carrie's a Podcaster

Aren’t we all dealing with enough right now? Apparently not, according to Sarah Jessica Parker, who in a recent interview suggested that Carrie Bradshaw might have become a podcaster in the 11 years since we’ve seen her.



“What is their life like?” the actress told Vanity Fair when asked what viewers could expect from HBO’s upcoming, Samantha-less Sex and the City limited series. “ For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?”



Will Carrie produce an episode about the trials and tribulations of being your own podcaster bf? Will she cause deeply low-stakes drama by telling Charlotte and Miranda that although they’re obviously her friends, they’re not friends of the pod? Will Carrie go on Chapo? The possibilities are limitless and horrifying.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker, who is still awaiting scripts from showrunner Michael Patrick King’s otherwise all-female writers room, says that covid-19 will “obviously be a part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in.” OK, but speaking as someone who’s been in New York since the coronavirus pandemic began, Carrie et al totally would’ve fled to the Hamptons or panic-purchased land Upstate, right? Looking forward to watching them all commiserate over Zoom about how awful things have been for them despite never having to deal with any of this shit head on, I guess.

In other Sex and the City news, Jason Lewis, the guy who played Smith Jerrod, is [shakes Magic 8-Ball] apologizing for [throws dart at dartboard of things Jason Lewis could be apologizing for doing] shooting rice balls at [turns the Bingo ball crank filled with Bingo balls naming things Jason Lewis could have been shooting rice balls at] feral cats.

“Everyone who knows me knows my love of animals,” Lewis said, per TMZ. “ I’ve tried for months to work with a person who is coming into the neighborhood and feeding a large group of feral cats in an effort to relocate them as they have been filling the yards with fleas and waste.”

“I made the wrong choice in shooting rice into the dirt (not toward the cats) to spook with the noise and scare them away,” he continued. “ To fellow animal lovers that I disappointed, I’m sorry.”

Kelly Rowland had a baby! Page Six reports that li’l bb Noah Jon Weatherspoon, the singer’s second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon, was born on Jan. 2 1.

“ On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon

Greeted us!” Rowland captioned an Instagram photo featuring Noah and big brother Titan. “ We are truly grateful.”

