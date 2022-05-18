Sarah Jessica Parker still doesn’t seem too keen on talking about the swirl of drama surrounding her Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That..., and apparently isn’t even speaking to Mr. Big anymore.



Few people have Icarus’ed like Chris Noth, whose career blew up in the media towards the end of last year in more ways than one. First, Noth’s iconic character was killed off on a Peloton in And Just Like That... and then resurrected in an instantly viral—you guessed it— Peloton ad featuring instructor Jess King. Mere days later, an explosive report from The Hollywood Reporter cited two women who accused Noth of sexual assault. They claimed he assaulted them in 2004 and 2015 respectively, though Noth denies both allegations. He was later fired from CBS’s The Equalizer, dropped by his agency, A3 Artists, and lost a multimillion deal for his tequila brand.

Also in The Hollywood Reporter, SJP was asked about the allegations as a producer of And Just Like That... and what her reaction was.

“I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it, but I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I’m just … it’s just …,” she told the publication.

She was also asked quite simply if she’s spoken to Noth “since then,” which Parker just responded with a quick “no.” Safe to say Mr. Big’s coffin has been nailed tight, just like that . [THR]

