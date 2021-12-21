Though it is premature to say anything definitively, it seems like Chris Noth’s career is in the toilet, following the sexual assault allegations that surfaced. Noth was fired from The Equalizer, the CBS show on which he currently stars, and was also dropped by his agency, A3 Artists, the New York Post reports. Noth also apparently lost a $12 million deal for his tequila brand, Ambhar, and his wife, Tara Wilson, is reportedly “not doing well” in the face of these allegations.

Now, the women of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot that killed Mr. Big via Peloton, have issued their own joint statement on Instagram. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” it read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

The two women who accused Noth of sexual assault in the Hollywood Reporter were just the first; on December 16, actor Zoe Lister-Jones wrote on Instagram that she witnessed Noth being “sexually inappropriate” with a female promoter at the nightclub where they both worked , which was owned by Noth. When Lister-Jones was a guest star on Law and Order, Noth apparently leaned over to her between takes, smelled her neck, and told her, “You smell good.”

On December 18, the Daily Beast published an account from a woman named Ava detailing her experience with Noth when she was an 18- year-old hostess working at a nightclub/lounge in Manhattan:



“I cannot remember in detail how many times we spoke, but with great familiarity, one night he told my boss I would sing with him even though I hadn’t filled the restaurant yet.” They played characters in their song duets, and at his table, they talked about his career and her hometown of Toronto. “I love Canadian women,” she remembers him saying as he repeatedly pulled her onto his lap while groping her and “pressing me onto his erection.”

Noth has denied any and all allegations, and said through a spokesperson, that the allegations detailed by the Daily Beast “read like a bad piece of fiction” and that Noth has no idea who that person is, but “would never cross that line.”