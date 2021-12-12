While I have less than positive feelings about HBO’s insistence on zombie-fying Sex and the City, I have never supported a check-chaser like I support Chris Noth.



In the midst of a quiet Sunday afternoon, Peloton appeared to deliver their official response to the ongoing fallout that has transpired since the premiere of HBO Max’s And Just Like That... Assuming you’ve managed to avoid all spoilers, which may be impossible at this point, I’d stop reading here. For the rest of you, you know by now that Mr. Big — Noth’s smarmy and absurdly wealthy paramour to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City — gets killed off in the premiere of AJLT. Big has a heart attack after taking a ride on a Peloton that leads to his death, in a moment that devastated longtime fans and also appeared to contribute to the biking platform’s stock dropping last week.

Since Big’s dramatic death-by-cardio, Peloton released a statement indicating that they didn’t know how their bike would be used on the show and dropped this doozy of an ad starring Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King. “He’s alive,” says a tweet from the company. The brief ad has Noth and King appearing to celebrate “new beginnings,” King telling Noth he looks “great,” and talking in dulcet tones about “taking another ride” in front of a fire. Obviously, these two would never fuck (for a myriad of reasons I will not explain), but I do appreciate Peloton making the suggestion that Mr. Big faked his own death to get out of a never-ending toxic cycle of relationship hell with Carrie. Sure, brand Twitter is still insufferable, but I have to hand it to them: Nicely done on being absolutely savage, you raging cyclists.

The rest of the ad has Ryan Reynolds in a voiceover telling us the benefits of doing cardio, which is entirely unnecessary but, as they say, brands are going to brand.