A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Saint West Describes His Mother as an 11-Year-Old Who Leaves Him Alone

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:kim kardashian
kim kardashiancardi bsaint west
Illustration for article titled Saint West Describes His Mother as an 11-Year-Old Who Leaves Him Alone
Image: Getty

Some might interpret Saint West’s comments about his mother, Kim Kardashian, as subtle shade, but Kim seems...oddly proud? Maybe it’s the part where he described her as being “really good at working out” and “11 years old” that made her heart swell with pride.

Illustration for article titled Saint West Describes His Mother as an 11-Year-Old Who Leaves Him Alone

As much as I desperately want someone in my life who will “buy things for me” and then “leave me alone,” it does sound like the portrait of a kid who will grow up largely at the hands of paid help. 

Which makes you wonder: Where is Kim spending all her time? Is it in her weirdly space-aged pantry, or that college dorm room she goes to when she wants to take selfies and tell us how much she loves us? [Us Weekly]

Let’s all do some acid and stare at this photo of Cardi B’s revamped peacock tattoo!

As she wrote on Instagram, the touch-up took several hours of every day for a week, and it doesn’t sound like those hours were especially fun.

Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” she wrote. No shit!

  • Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are Instagram official. [E!]
  • Ray J and Princess Love aren’t paying up for their pooch. [TMZ]
  • Skai Jackson didn’t extend her restraining order against Bhad Bhabie. [TMZ]
  • Some good soccer WAG drama. [New York Post]
Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

