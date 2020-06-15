Saint West Describes His Mother as an 11-Year-Old Who Leaves Him Alone

Image : Getty

Some might interpret Saint West’s comments about his mother, Kim Kardashian, as subtle shade, but Kim seems...oddly proud? Maybe it’s the part where he described her as being “ really good at working out” and “11 years old” that made her heart swell with pride.



As much as I desperately want someone in my life who will “buy things for me” and then “leave me alone,” it does sound like the portrait of a kid who will grow up largely at the hands of paid help.

Which makes you wonder: Where is Kim spending all her time? Is it in her weirdly space-aged pantry, or that college dorm room she goes to when she wants to take selfies and tell us how much she loves us? [Us Weekly]

Let’s all do some acid and stare at this photo of Cardi B’s revamped peacock tattoo!



As s he wrote on Instagram, the touch-up took several hours of every day for a week, and it doesn’t sound like those hours were especially fun.

“ Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” she wrote . No shit!