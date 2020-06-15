Saint West Describes His Mother as an 11-Year-Old Who Leaves Him Alone

Some might interpret Saint West’s comments about his mother, Kim Kardashian, as subtle shade, but Kim seems...oddly proud? Maybe it’s the part where he described her as being “really good at working out” and “11 years old” that made her heart swell with pride.
As much as I desperately want someone in my life who will “buy things for me” and then “leave me alone,” it does sound like the portrait of a kid who will grow up largely at the hands of paid help.
Which makes you wonder: Where is Kim spending all her time? Is it in her weirdly space-aged pantry, or that college dorm room she goes to when she wants to take selfies and tell us how much she loves us? [Us Weekly]
Let’s all do some acid and stare at this photo of Cardi B’s revamped peacock tattoo!
As she wrote on Instagram, the touch-up took several hours of every day for a week, and it doesn’t sound like those hours were especially fun.
“Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” she wrote. No shit!
