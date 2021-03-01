Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's Dogwalker, Is Doing Better and Wants to Thank His Dog Guardian Angel

Screenshot : Instagram

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was, as you may have heard, shot while out walking her three French bull dogs last week. Two were stolen and eventually recovered, while all eyes trained on Fischer and whether or not he would be OK.

Now, Fischer has made a statement on Instagram about the shooting, his first since the incident last week.



4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.

Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.



In a follow-up post, Fischer wrote that he would “write and say more later,” due to the growing media interest in this story. He also thanked Gaga for her support through his recovery, and concluded: “A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

Koji and Gustav, the French b ulldogs who were nabbed by the gunmen, were later found Friday, tied to a pole. The woman who turned them in recognized them from media reports, according to TMZ, and sources alleged that Gaga dished out the $500,000 reward to the woman in question. Later, sources suggested to TMZ that Gaga was most likely not targeted, as Fischer was shot nearly quite a distance from his residence near Sunset Blvd.



With Fischer healing and the dogs returned, it appears this saga will have a mildly hopeful ending after all. Here’s to a speedy recovery, Fischer!

