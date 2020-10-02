President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Covid-19

Image : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for covid-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted early Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

A memorandum from Sean P. Conely, Trump’s physician, states: “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

This follows news that Hope Hicks, Trump’s close adviser, tested positive for covid-19 on Thursday. The New York Times reports that the White House knew about Hicks’s “likely diagnosis” as early as Wednesday, the same day she traveled with President Trump aboard Air Force One to a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

The Trump administration has been notoriously lax about following covid-19 safeguards. Trump has held meetings in close quarters and has held several indoor and outdoor rallies with limited social distancing. Trump has also has expressed skepticism about the overall effectiveness of protective masks, which have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, over 207,000 Americans have died of covid-19.

Updates will follow.