Relatable Man Ben Affleck Has Also Had A Bad High

In the new book “Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused,” Ben Affleck says that unlike much of the rest of the cast, he didn’t do much drinking or smoking while shooting the film. In fact, he wasn’t much of a fan of marijuana.

“I had a bad experience with marijuana at 15. I had a dissociative panic attack,” the 48-year-old actor said. “So I only smoked weed if everyone else was smoking and I had to sort of Bill Clinton it and fake it. I didn’t really like marijuana.”

... I’m choosing just to brush past Affleck’s questionable choice to use ‘Bill Clinton’ as a verb. Between his persistent love of Dunkin’ Donuts, struggles with dating apps, and that time he had a bad high when he was 15, Ben Affleck sounds just like your average twenty-something! Of course, he’s actually pushing 50, but that’s really beside the point.

“I also wasn’t a very heavy drinker then,” continued the star, who has been candid in recent years about his struggles with alcohol. “I became an alcoholic much much later and I’m in recovery now, so that was a whole different time. I was a little nervous, like should we be drinking before we’re working tomorrow? Some people were actually drinking and stoned at work.”

People were drinking and stoned at work IN HOLLYWOOD?????? *Feigns shock* [Page Six]

In heartwarming news, Gabourey Sidibe announced on Tuesday that she’s now engaged to her boyfriend Brandon Frankel. Sidibe went public with their relationship on Instagram at the end of 2019. In her post sharing the good news, Sidibe wrote about her now-fiancé:

“@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. ”

Maybe love IS real! [Page Six]

