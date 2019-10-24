It’s a hard knock dating life for Ben Affleck. Lindsay Shookus wanted to be his sober companion, not his girlfriend. Anonymous friends accused Playboy model Shauna Sexton of only wanting to drink and have sex with him. And famous billionaire widow Laurene Powell Jobs, who he was seen with at a Santa Monica restaurant, is allegedly a “long time friend.” (Although, with his ousting as Batman—perhaps he needs the money!)



Anyway, it looks like the Gigli actor is looking for love—or another Jennifer Garner—on popular “celebrity” dating app Raya. Sources tell Page Six:

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

The outlet also speculates that one of his first dates was a mysterious brunette he was photographed with at the Bel-Air hotel earlier this month. Which, coincidentally, bolsters my theory that he’s looking for another Jennifer Garner. She’s also a brunette... and... has likely had dinner with him at the Bel-Air Hotel, seeing as they’re both famous, wealthy actors. (Please don’t correct me if he’s dated other brunettes.) Godspeed, Bennifer 3.o! [Page Six]

There’s something particularly narcissistic about celebrities who date their agents. Seriously, who wants to be the center of attention that much of the time? Luann De Lesseps, for one! The reality television fixture and rising “cabaret” star revealed she’s dating her agent Rich Super again. The pair dated prior to her most recent rehab stint, amidst divorcing his wife and a scandalous press cycle accusing De Lesseps of skipping out on court-ordered drug testing and counseling.

TMZ reports:

Luann tells us she still has a strong connection with Rich ... and not only because he’s helping her become a rising cabaret star. Although, it’s clear she’s really happy with her nationwide tour, so far.﻿



What do you think they talk about—besides her, or her career—when they’re tucked away in her odd, circular home somewhere in the Hudson Valley? I also can’t stop wondering what television they might enjoy. Anyways, congrats to the seemingly happy couple. (And leave your guesses in the comments below!)[TMZ]

I will not be subjecting myself to Katy Perry’s new stint as an ASMR Youtuber.