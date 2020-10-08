Rapper Tory Lanez Has Been Charged With Assault in The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Photo : Roy Rochlin / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, rapper Tory Lanez was charged with felony assault in the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion in July. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with two felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.



Although Megan Thee Stallion was not officially named as the alleged victim in the charges, the events line up with what Megan has previously said happened on the evening of July 12, when she was shot in the foot allegedly by Lanez. For months after the incident, Lanez remained silent, finally choosing to address the allegations in September by.... dropping a surprise album. In it, he denies shooting Megan and goes as far as to claim to actually that he’s actually a protector of Black women, all the while attempting to poke holes in Megan’s story and dismissing the legitimacy of her pain. You know, exactly like a totally definitely absolutely innocent person would do after their once-friend got shot.

If convicted, Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Megan announced that she had started a scholarship fund (cleverly named after her new single “Don’t Stop) for women of color across the world. This is actually the second time that Megan, who is currently in college herself, has given away scholarship money—the first being a little over a year ago when the rapper hosted a pageant for young women with scholarship money as the prize.

This comes less than a week after Megan used her first-ever appearance on the season premiere of SNL to express her outrage at the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Megan Thee Stallion deserved more. Black women deserve more. What else is there to say, really?