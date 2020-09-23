Breaking: One Former Officer Indicted, Not Charged With Murder, in Breonna Taylor's Death

Image : Jon Cherry ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday afternoon, a Jefferson County grand jury announced a decision on whether to indict any of the three officers involved with the death Breonna Taylor. Prior to the announcement, the Illinois National Guard was “in a state of readiness” in preparation for what would likely be a disappointing decision for the people who have advocated that the officers face criminal charges.

The AP reports the grand jury has indicted former detective Brett Hankison on six criminal charges. The Courier Journal reports that three of the counts are first-degree wanton negligence, which carries a penalty of either one to five years in prison or a fine of $10,000. If convicted, prison will not be mandatory for the charge, which is a fourth-degree felony in the state of Kentucky. Hankison’s bond has been posted at $15,o0o. The other officers who were present that night, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove have not been indicted.

In March, Taylor was asleep in her own home when officers entered and fired their weapons, shooting Taylor five times. Her death, which was overlooked by the national media for several months after its occurrence, was revisited after the death of George Floyd brought increased prominence for the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then Taylor has become a meme of sorts, a stand-in for all the Black women whose lives and deaths have gone unanswered and unpunished. While the unjust result won’t change Taylo r’s legacy, which lives on in legislation like Breonna’s law, it is nonetheless a crushing blow.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.