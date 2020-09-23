A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Breaking: One Former Officer Indicted, Not Charged With Murder, in Breonna Taylor's Death

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Filed to:breonna taylor
breonna taylorgrand jury
Save
Illustration for article titled Breaking: One Former Officer Indicted, Not Charged With Murder, in Breonna Taylors Death
Image: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, a Jefferson County grand jury announced a decision on whether to indict any of the three officers involved with the death Breonna Taylor. Prior to the announcement, the Illinois National Guard was “in a state of readiness” in preparation for what would likely be a disappointing decision for the people who have advocated that the officers face criminal charges.

Advertisement

The AP reports the grand jury has indicted former detective Brett Hankison on six criminal charges. The Courier Journal reports that three of the counts are first-degree wanton negligence, which carries a penalty of either one to five years in prison or a fine of $10,000. If convicted, prison will not be mandatory for the charge, which is a fourth-degree felony in the state of Kentucky. Hankison’s bond has been posted at $15,o0o. The other officers who were present that night, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove have not been indicted.

In March, Taylor was asleep in her own home when officers entered and fired their weapons, shooting Taylor five times. Her death, which was overlooked by the national media for several months after its occurrence, was revisited after the death of George Floyd brought increased prominence for the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then Taylor has become a meme of sorts, a stand-in for all the Black women whose lives and deaths have gone unanswered and unpunished. While the unjust result won’t change Taylor’s legacy, which lives on in legislation like Breonna’s law, it is nonetheless a crushing blow.

Advertisement

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Shannon Melero

Staff Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Actor Claims Photographer Who Allegedly Assaulted Emily Ratajkowski Also Abused Her

Kim Cattrall On Her History With Sarah Jessica Parker: "I Encourage You To Google It"

The Harsh Reality of Slut-Shaming and Sexism Comes For Pen15

The Revision of Paris Hilton's Story Is Missing Something: Her History With the N-Word

DISCUSSION

Aurynsworld
AurynSharay

Why would the Illinois National Guard be in Kentucky?  It’s two states away. 