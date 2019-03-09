Image: Getty

The attorney who represented R. Kelly in 2008 when he was acquitted in a child pornography case says he definitely did it that time but thinks he’s probably innocent of these new sexual abuse charges.



Ed Genson, a prominent Chicago attorney, recently told the Chicago Sun-Times that his former client was guilty the first time around but isn’t now because medicine:

“He was guilty as hell!” Genson said. “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

Meanwhile, Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse after multiple women have come forward in a documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, that details his alleged history of sexually abusing women, some of whom where underage at the time they say the abuse took place.

In February, Kelly was unable to post his $100,000 bond and spent the weekend in jail before a Chicago woman who called herself “a friend” paid the money for him. On March 6, a judge sent him back to jail over $161,000 in unpaid child support. Another anonymous supporter has reportedly paid that money, and Kelly is out of jail again.

“We’re going to straighten all this stuff out,” Kelly told reporters upon his second release.



Correction: An earlier version of this post said a Chicago businessman paid Kelly’s bail, but it was actually paid by a woman named Valencia Love.