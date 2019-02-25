Image: Getty

R. Kelly has posted $100,000 bail and been released from jail, after pleading not guilty to ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse.



Kelly was indicted last Friday on charges related to four alleged victims, three of whom were under 17 at the time the alleged incidents. Prosecutors say the abuse purportedly spanned from 1998 to 2010.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing one of the accusers, said that new video evidence and witnesses prove that Kelly “deserves to be locked up for the rest of his life.” From CNN:

“Over the weekend, we have encountered a number of additional witnesses who we have interviewed, who we are in the process of preparing to meet with prosecutors,” Avenatti said Monday. “Each of these witnesses describe a decadeslong system of abuse by Mr. Kelly of underage girls.”

One video apparently shows Kelly “engaged in illegal sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl,” Avenatti said. “It leaves no question as to Mr. Kelly’s guilt on the tape.”

In response to the charges, Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, said that he believes “all the women are lying.” He also acknowledged that his client’s finances are a “mess,” which is why it took him the entire weekend to scrape together the money to afford his bail.