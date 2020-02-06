Psalm West Might Be Robert Kardashian Reincarnated, According to Kim K

Photo : David Livingston / Stringer

For those of you who do not make it your business to keep up with the Kardashians, you might need a reminder: Psalm West, born last May, is the newest member of the Kardashian clan. In an interview with E! News, Kim Kardashian said that a blind medium in Bali told her that her baby son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr..



While this isn’t necessarily impossible, I’ve been on the internet way too long just to take celebrity claims of reincarnation at face value.

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated.” “She had no idea,” she went on. “No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

Advertisement

I understand that it does appear this event happened, on an actual episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that really did air on television, but doesn’t this sound like it could be excerpted from Eat Pray Love, if the woman who wrote that book was not just having a mid life crisis, but was also pregnant?? I mean, Julia Roberts even went to Bali in the movie!



But wait, there’s more!

“My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in,” she shared. “But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, ‘It’s okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that’s okay with you.’ I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.’”

Regardless of what your personal beliefs might be about what happens after we die, that is pretty uncanny. Or, potentially, it’s just a not-so-funny joke made by Kim Kardashian’s “baby nurse” that got taken way too far. If I were Kim Kardashian’s nurse, and I can only imagine this situation occurring if I were to have reached one of the innermost circles of hell, this would absolutely be the kind of joke I would play on her. It might also be one of the reasons that, in this hypothetical situation, I ended up so deep in hell.

“He’s left-handed, like my dad,” she revealed. “So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!”

Advertisement

Okay you’ve lost me again. I know this baby is, well, a baby, who presumably has a limited ability to reveal his potential similarities to his late grandfather as he can’t even form full sentences, and I know that only about 10% of the population is left-handed, but this still feels like a stretch.

But I could be wrong! Maybe Psalm will grow up to look just like his grandaddy Robert Kardashian! Or maybe instead he will grow up to be a defense attorney who represents a professional athlete in a very public murder trial!

Advertisement

You never know! [E! News]

Okay but Psalm is pretty precious.

Advertisement

Post Malone got a new face tattoo. Because really, what’s one more when you’re trying to upstage Justin Bieber? [People]

Advertisement