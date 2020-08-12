Princess Eugenie Still Mad at Meghan Markle for Upstaging Her Wedding

Image : Steve Parsons ( Getty Images )

Imagine it: You’re born into the most powerful family in the U.K. From birth, you’ve been afforded wealth, vacations, fashion, paparazzi, job opportunities, charity board seats, live television appearances. Your cousin is the soon-to-be king, and you will live and die as a permanent princess, an heiress to the spoils of colonialism and war. Until, of course, your other cousin marries an outsider, who comes from no money, or prestige. She’s a cable actress, working the charity circuit, and she smiles every time she walks by. The paparazzi turn their cameras away from you; the spotlight goes dark. Now, imagine your name is Princess Eugenie. It all makes for quite a fabulous Lifetime original movie, don’t you think?



Us Weekly reports that Princess Eugenie has harbored a longstanding grudge against Meghan Markle, after the former royal-turned-ex-royal Californian upstaged her at her own wedding. According to the recently released Finding Freedom, a tell-all about the life and times of Prince Harry and Markle, the two announced her pregnancy with son Archie at Eugenie’s nuptial bash. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write: “It didn’t go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news.”

Curiously, it’s not just the Sussexes who have upstaged Princess Eugenie . U.K. tabloids have long claimed the royal cousin has beef with Kate Middleton, who quickly became the queen’s favorite despite being an “outsider.” (Sensing a pattern here?) In one account, Princess Eugenie and sister Beatrice refused to budge from the front row of a 2008 fashion show so Pippa Middleton could get a seat. In 2011, the Cambridges also excluded mom, and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson from their wedding.



Of course, Eugenie has more than just a grudge against the Sussexes to worry about. Her father, Prince Andrew, is still under investigation for allegations of sex with minors, specifically Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking and abuse of Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Headlines about Andrew have dominated press about her, as well as that of her sister Princess Beatrice, whose wedding was held in secret amid mass public scrutiny over the daughters’ possible support of their father. They haven’t commented publicly, of course. But both Eugenie and mother Sarah Ferguson did post back to back tributes for Prince Andrew on Instagram in May and June. [Us Weekly]

And now, a letter from Stevie Nicks, who has some incredibly strong opinions about coronavirus, the apocalypse, and American Horror Story. This message comes courtesy of her Facebook page:



August 10th, 2020 Journal Entry: We still have our freedom~ But we don’t have much time~ On July 29th, 2020 when I posted my journal entry about wearing masks, there were 141,430 deaths from COVID 19 in the United States. Today, August 10th, 2020 there are 163,465 deaths from COVID 19 in the United States. 22,035 people have died in 13 days…. A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously~ or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others. The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are…It’s just looking for a victim. And you don’t have much time… Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus~ you will be fighting the after effects for the rest of your life. Micro-blood clots~ in all your organs; in your brain~ neurological problems ; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back. If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old…. Everyone gathering at the beaches ~ in the bars~ block parties ~ etcetera ~ Let’s get drunk and make out and by the way “Can I have the other half of your drink?”~ We are heading for a crash; People are dying because people aren’t wearing their masks. This is like the season of American Horror Story I was in. It had turned into an apocalypse above ground. A serious “shelter in place.” And unless you were a famous witch or a wealthy warlock or just a very rich person you did not get into one of the underground bunkers~ But if you did get in, you arrived in a beautifully tattered black Victorian carriage drawn by two noble, monstrous but dying ~ black horses. It was just a great story, but I felt the gravity of it even then… You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground. When those characters ventured out for just a moment~ They wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks~ no questions asked. I found it terrifying. It was the end of the world ~ What’s going on in our country now, is a real “American Horror Story.” Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from – “Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules, and not party” ~ We will never get ahead of this virus. This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger~ never take you and your life for granted. Never put your family members who are older and more fragile in danger. You should feel the same. You take deadly chances because you think you’re immortal. You’re not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back...if you survive. 163,465 people have died… It’s getting worse every day Call it Armageddon. Call it a Pandemic. Call it the Apocalypse… This is a real American Horror Story~ It is not a mini-series ~ It is a tragedy~ Stevie Nicks

Thanks, Stevie! [Facebook]

Britney Spears went to the beach. Here are her thoughts:

Going to the beach 🏖 is always so much fun !!!!! We are all social distancing and wearing masks of course …. even still there is a sense of togetherness at the beach that brings me peace. I feel so small next to this vast body of water ….. it takes me back to when I was 6 years old …… the moment I would decide to get up and run to the beach …… but it’s so intimidating because I know my feet are about to touch something so beautiful …. I get so excited then chicken out 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 !!!!! The connection I always feel with the heat from the sun on my body ….. connecting me to something way greater than myself ….. and the one moment you feel a nice breeze ….. it’s like a spiritual experience !!!!!! I love the feeling of coming home with a golden tan …. thinking only of chocolate or ice cream ….. and still smelling like suntan oil. It’s funny how little things can touch your soul so freaking much ….. like new born babies crying …… children building sand castles 🏰 …. seeing dogs 🐶 with their families ….. wanting to scream and make a fool out of yourself and do a thousand 🤸‍♀️ cartwheels …… but you have to stay cool 😎🤷🏼‍♀️🤸‍♀️🙄🙄😂 !!!!!! Laying down and looking up at God in the clear blue sky ….. maybe we should all look up and try to listen and see the messages God is sending us so we can HELP the world today ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!!!