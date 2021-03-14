Phoebe Bridgers Remains Committed to Her Skeleton Look at the Grammys

Photo : Jordan Strauss/Invision ( AP )

I have deep appreciation for anyone steadfastly committed to a bit, if it’s a good one, and for me, Phoebe Bridgers’s commitment to skeleton-themed outfits is good.

The singer appeared on the Grammys red carpet Sunday evening wearing a Thom Browne gown with a beaded skeleton on the front and back—the same look Brazilian model Caroline Trentini wore to the 2019 Met Gala, if your memory goes back that far. (At the time GQ style writer Rachel Seville Tashjian described the bejeweled skeleton as “what your insides look like if you live on a diet of water from the Trevi Fountain and meringues for a year.... trust me.” I do!)

Bridgers’s red carpet-appropriate skeleton look forces me to imagine a closet full of skeleton suits for every occasion, as well as several identical more casual skeleton tops, pants, and onesies, for day-to-day. Apparently this idea isn’t too far off from reality; in a September interview, Bridgers said she has “tons” of them.

The bit got started when Bridgers was shooting the cover of her 2020 album Punisher, which earned three Grammy nominations for best alternative music album, best rock performance, and best rock song. But unfortunately for Bridgers—and potentially Elton John, who threatened to “hit someone” if Bridgers didn’t win a Grammy—she lost in all three categories. There’s still the possibility that Bridgers could win best new artist—we’ll see!

JLo is continuing to combat the narrative that she and A-Rod broke up on all fronts, posting a TikTok on Sunday featuring a collage of headlines announcing their reported split. (The official line is now that the two are “working through some things.”)

*Takes a long drag of a cigarette* In my day, this is what we unironically would call a “clapback”:

