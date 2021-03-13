If You See J.Lo and A-Rod Break Up No You Didn't

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

You know those reports on Friday that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had broken up? The ones that were so unexpected and kind of shocking because, in the words of staff writer slash resident zoomer terror Joan Summers, the affianced couple is known for posting, like, “3 billion selfies...of each other at every conceivable opportunity”?



Well, in the words of Love & Hip Hop’s Karlie Redd, it was all a lie! At least according to J.Lo and A-Rod.

In a statement to People, the pair claims: “We are working through some things.” And according to some unnamed rando close to the two, “They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up.”

Said insider also claims that A-Rod’s rumored infidelity with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy has absolutely nothing to do with his split from J.Lo— which again! I s not happening! Big “Nothing to see here!!!!” energy from top to bottom.