Pete's Back!

Disappearing man Pete Davidson has resurfaced once more—this time, not on a distanced SNL or a Judd Apatow trailer, but on social media. Welcome back to the velodrome, buddy!

Page Six says Davidson, who’s been off Instagram since April 2019, made a reappearance on the platform on Monday. He posted a plug for that aforementioned Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, which drops on demand on June 12:

Does this mean Davidson is BACK on the INTERWEB? Probably not, or at least not for long, since he’s scrubbed his Instagram a number of times over the last couple of years. But he’s BACK for now, high profile relationships and breakups be damned. Hope he’s doing OK! [Page Six]

The Bad Chris is having a baby.

E! Online reports that Arnold Schwarzenegger “gushed” about daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt expecting a baby together, which is a thing that is apparently happening.

“Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer,” he said. “And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”

It is admittedly cute to think of a very large Arnold Schwarzenegger playing around with a very small Pratt child . Just hope the Bad Chris doesn’t take the baby to the bad church. [E! Online]

Is Sophia Richie still dating Scott Disick? No one knows! Least of all me!

Hollywood Life says Richie is “not dating anyone new” and “ leaning on friends while giving Scott all the space he needs to deal with his issues,” which seems inconclusive.

“Scott’s very focused is on getting healthy right now, so Sofia’s giving him the space to do that,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But any suggestion that she’s dating someone new is ridiculous. All she’s been doing is spending time with friends.” On May 4, Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed that the 36-year-old checked himself into a rehab center on April 28 after a photo leaked of him at the Colorado facility. Immediately after the photo leaked, Scott checked out and returned home, according to Singer.

More info or not info here. [Hollywood Life]