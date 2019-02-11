Screenshot: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Chris Pratt is vehemently denying that his church is anti-LGBTQ, following a tweet from Ellen Page that said it was.



Pratt posted a long message on Instagram Stories asserting that “nothing could be further from the truth,” pointing to his split from Anna Faris as an example of the church opening its doors to “absolutely everyone.”

“Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk,” Pratt wrote. “They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

Pratt regularly attends Zoe Church, which according to its pastor is modeled after church-to-the-stars Hillsong. Though Zoe purports to be a “place where our doors are open to people of all backgrounds,” Hillsong’s global pastor has called it “a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

For the record, Hillsong is where Justin and Hailey Bieber attend mass.

Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party, and I love the idea that they’re both just reveling in the hysteria that fact has caused the gossip world.



According to People, Aniston debated about inviting her former spouse, but decided to go for it since she’s 50 now and fuck it:

Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” the source says. “The party was a celebration of Jen’s life.” “Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life. She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him,” adds the insider. “She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too.”

BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN? Nothing, probably! Aside from that it’s totally possible to value your ex’s place in your life without wanting them back.

Even though Aniston invited her ex-husband to the bash, she “didn’t really pay any special attention to Brad,” the source explains. “They hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time,” the source shares.

Happy birthday to Jennifer Aniston. I hope she had a great time.

