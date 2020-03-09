Where in the World Is Poor Pete Davidson?

Image : Getty

When Pete Davidson was trawling around with Ariana Grande, I had to look at him plenty. Paparazzi caught him just about everywhere he went. The same was mostly true of his “relationship” with Kaia Gerber, who also had an interest in being photographed with the occasional comedy club hanger-on, herself hailing from a famous family and being a fashion model on the rise. Davidson benefitted from these close attachments, the women in his life propelling him to perplexingly precarious heights. Now, without anyone to bop around New York City with, he seems to have disappeared completely!



Davidson was nowhere to be seen on Saturday Night Live this weekend, showing up for neither the photoca ll, the televised show, or its infamous afterparty. His absence comes after a controversial interview with Charlamagne tha God, in which he claimed that the show paints him out to be a “big dumb idiot,” exclaiming that he should probably be “done with that show because they make fun of me.”

Official sources, Page Six reports, claim that Davidson is merely filming The Suicide Squad in Atlanta, hence his absence. But who’s to really say! Without any girlfriend s whose star power he can leach , he might be invisible in that movie too. [Page Six]

Zaya Wade made her red carpet debut with mom Gabrielle Union and dad Dwayne Wade at the 2020 Truth Awards Saturday night. People reports that Zaya and Union both wore matching sapphires, as well as jewelry from Ofira. In a speech during the event, Union told the audience:

“It was really important for Zaya’s first red carpet to be celebrating black excellence in her community. Real allies show up. It goes beyond tweets and retweets and a check here and there. You have to show up and show what actual leadership looks like. You need to know when to shut the hell up and pass the microphone like I’m about to do right now.”

Wade, who spoke after his wife, also thanked stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair for helping the family navigate Zaya’s coming out, especially in introducing Zaya to members of the community and helping their family understand the language to use. Zaya, standing by their side, spent most of the speeches beaming. [People]

