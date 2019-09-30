Photo: Backgrid

When describing something you truly like, there is a pantheon of words you could employ: terrific, wonderful, awe-inspiring, incredible, amazing, joyous. When you’re feeling apathetic about a particular something or other, you call it “nice.” That co-worker you find irritating for no other reason than their general Instagram presence? “Oh, they’re nice.” When someone has made you food, with love, that tastes disgusting? “This is nice!” And Andie MacDowell when asked about her daughter’s relationship with recovering bleach job Pete Davidson? “It’s nice.” As People reports, the Ready or Not actress shared some secrets about Margaret Qualley and everyone’s least favorite former ex-boyfriend at the L’Oreal Fashion Show in Paris:



“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was. She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.”

I’m laughing because I’m not quite sure Andie MacDowell understands what FaceTime is? But for the record, please stop Facetiming me. (I don’t want to have to brush my hair.) And as for Qualley and Davidson, at least we haven’t yet endured a series of press cycles about his dick size yet! [People]

When you’ve been accused by your ex-wife of using threesomes as an excuse to cheat and kickstarting her relapse after musing that addiction maybe isn’t a real thing, the only logical conclusion is to go to Disneyland for the weekend with your new family. Like Ashton Kutcher! Us Weekly reports that the former celebrity prank show host took Jupiter Ascending actor Mila Kunis and their two kids to the Los Angeles hotspot amidst the release of Demi Moore’s book.

Paired with his curiously timed “Hot Ones” episode from last week, it’s clear that Kutcher wants nothing to do with the allegations contained within Moore’s memoir. His only other comment was a tweet on September 24 that read: “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.” Funny joke, Mr. Kutcher—perhaps you should be a comedian instead of an alleged serial cheater. [Us Weekly]

Beyoncé and Adele will be featured on an upcoming OneRepublic album?

