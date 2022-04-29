Hold my calls today: I’m digging a shallow grave for myself after learning that Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged, destroying my hopes of ever potentially marrying either of them.

The moody songstress is rumored to have referred to the the very hot gold chain-wearing Irishman as her fiancé at a Coachella party this month. A rogue partygoer told The Sun that Bridgers “made no secret of the fact” that the two would be tying the knot. Bridgers notably performed at the festival, while Mescal was there to support her.

Neither Bridgers nor the Normal People actor has posted anything publicly about the engagement on Instagram—but Mescal is notoriously scared of social media, so that’s not a huge surprise. Having done some serious investigation into Coachella footage, it doesn’t look like Bridgers is wearing an engagement ring in any of them. Obviously a lack of an engagement ring doesn’t mean much (maybe they’re not doing a ring!!! maybe they’re channeling Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and ritualistically drinking each other’s blood!!!), but we’ve reached out to representatives for both for confirmation.

Lest you forgot, these two lovers got together in an objectively normie way— during the height of a global pandemic in 2020, when most of us were horny and quarantining alone at home, hoping some very famous hot person might notice our chaotic tweets and DM slide. In their case, these two impossibly charming people did clock each other’s chaotic tweets and had a flirty exchange after Bridgers watched Mescal’s show, Normal People. Relatably, she said the show got her revved up while simultaneously making her sad, Mescal responded to the tweet, and, well, you know how it goes from here: They fucked.

The couple did an Instagram Live together barely two weeks after the Twitter exchange, Bridgers popped up in Ireland (where Mescal lives) in July 2020, and Mescal was casually telling GQ about his “girlfriend” by November 2020.

Clearly better than most of us at keeping their shit private, the couple didn’t actually go “Instagram official” until December 2021, when Bridgers posted an objectively adorable selfie. She followed it up with even more disgustingly cute photo of them on Valentine’s Day, and as you can see from the comments below the post (yes I read all 3,000 of them one insomnia-ridden night), literally everyone was devastated to see the two of them off the market. But I guess we’re happy for them now.