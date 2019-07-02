Good news exclusively for the One Percent who were rich enough to get scammed by Fyre Festival: The island where the promo for the ill-fated live music event was filmed is now available for purchase. (Not the isle where feral dogs and FEMA tents were erected—the other one.) The 35-acre Saddleback Cay private island is located in Exuma, Bahamas, is definitely not where the rich were forced to eat government cheese sandwiches, and will set you back a cool $11.8 million, People reports. Finally, some lucky person will get to stand right where supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin stood before them! The place where they worked, no questions asked, and may be subpoenaed for doing so! If they do have to reveal how much they were paid for the gig, I would not be surprised if it was enough to buy the island.



According to listing agent John Christie, both the Hulu and Netflix documentaries have served as free promo for the estate. “I actually had a buyer the next day after it aired. They came down to check it out, but it ended up not being right for them,” he said. “No such thing as bad publicity, right?”

I suppose so, unless you’re Fyre founder Billy McFarland.

My hope is that whoever makes the purchase turns the land into a Fyre Festival-theme park, a tourist trap for those of us who can’t get enough of wealthy people getting scammed. Ja Rule could perform at the opening.