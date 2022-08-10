Back in April, Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis served his ex Olivia Wilde custody papers in particularly dramatic and public fashion while she was speaking on a panel before thousands, including numerous Hollywood executives. Now, for the first time since, the Don’t Worry Darling director addressed the incident in court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.



“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” Wilde said in the documents. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.” She continued: “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Back in April, Sudeikis tried to clarify that Wilde being served on stage as she spoke about her upcoming movie hadn’t been his intention. He doubled down on this in the documents shared by the Daily Mail, claiming he’d requested for Wilde to be served at Heathrow Airport in London rather than her boyfriend Harry Styles’ home, where she’s currently living, “because Otis and Daisy [Wilde and Sudeikis’ children] might be present.” Sudeikis also said he “did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”

As a result of logistical barriers, Sudeikis says Wilde couldn’t be served at those locations, nor her hotel in Las Vegas ahead of the panel she was speaking on. The actor said in the court filing that he continues to “feel great distress at the manner in which service was made.”

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” Sudeikis said. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

The two exes, who dated from 2011 until the fall of 2020, are currently in the midst of a messy custody battle. Thus far, it seems they have been able to co-parent smoothly as they’ve both been splitting time between London, Los Angeles, and New York City, as Wilde has been living with Styles in London and Sudeikis has also been filming Ted Lasso there.

But as filming for Ted Lasso wraps, Sudeikis intends to move back to NYC, which he says has been their kids’ primary home for most of their lives. Sudeikis claims Wilde told him she would only allow him to see their kids on weekends and vacations unless he permanently moved to Los Angeles, prompting him to take legal action against her. Sudeikis also expressed concern that Wilde plans to move to London at the end of the next school year in 2023 to be with Styles, and is planning to take their kids. In the court filing, Wilde said she and Sudeikis had initially agreed to send their kids to school in Los Angeles for the upcoming school year—an arrangement Sudeikis now seems to be backing out of, prompting the legal battle.

All of this, of course, comes on the heels of ongoing drama and speculation around Wilde and Styles’ relationship and its alleged impacts on filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. Within two months of Wilde and Sudeikis calling off their eight-year engagement in November 2020, she and Styles appeared to be publicly dating. Sources have told PageSix that the relationship began toward the end of her engagement with Sudeikis.

Some sources also say the alleged infidelity upset Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh, all the more so since Pugh’s boyfriend Zach Braff is reportedly close friends with Sudeikis. Speculation about behind-the-scenes drama and possible antipathy between Pugh and Wilde began earlier this summer, when fans began to notice that Pugh hadn’t shared much to promote Don’t Worry Darling, despite the film’s impending release in September.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” an “insider” told Us Magazine. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

Wilde and Sudeikis have both moved on from their relationship with different people at this point, but the apparent messiness from the 2020 implosion obviously persists.