What could three beautiful, rich, and talented humans who are all involved in one of the most anticipated films of the year possibly have to fight about? For Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles, it’s the fact that Pugh is not a fan of Wilde and Styles’ relationship—particularly because it likely began when Wilde was still with her ex-fiancé, Jason “Ted Lasso” Sudei kis, who is a close friend of Pugh’s boyfriend, Zach Braff.

Did Pugh snub Wilde on Instagram? Did Wilde cheat on Sudei kis with Styles? Is this all Shia Labeouf’s fault? Is it just an absolutely brilliant marketing strategy? Who cares! Let’s unpack it all.

This all centers around Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde’s sophomore directorial effort, and began with— whomst else! — Shia LaB eouf. The Even Stevens star was replaced by Styles after he violated Wilde’s “zero asshole policy,” according to Variety. There aren’t many further public details, except that LaB eouf—who’s been sued by FKA Twigs for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress—displayed “poor behavior” and was “off-putting” before filming even began.

Despite LaB eouf getting the boot, things were still reportedly very tense throughout filming, with almost every “source” at tributing the problem to Wilde and Styles’ onset romance and the supposed “unprofessionalism” Wilde displayed on set. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” a source told Page Six.

Wilde and Sudei kis—who share two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—called off their eight-year engagement in November 2020. Wilde and Styles were photographed holding hands at a wedding in January 2021. While no reports have ever confirmed when the two first hooked up, one source told Page Six that their romance overlapped for at least a month with Wilde and Sudei kis’ relationship.

(In April, Wilde was served custody papers onstage while promoting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Sudei kis later apologized and said he had no knowledge of when or how the papers were going to be delivered.)

There’s also this: “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” another “insider” told Us Magazine. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.” Suspicious!

Anyway, w ith all this happening seemingly right in front of Pugh’s face, she got pissed. Some reports have said that she even had to step in and direct some of the film herself since Wilde was so caught up with Styles. That Pugh’s boyfriend is super close with Sudeikis adds a further wrinkle: Braff even directed an episode of Ted Lasso that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2021. At the time, Pugh enthusiastically celebrated this achievement writing, “YEAHHHHHHHGG!!!!! Fuck YES!!!! Well done Well done Well done!!!” on her Instagram story and posted a photo of Braff on the set of the show.

But that level of enthusiasm has been notably absent when it comes to Pugh’s lack of promotion for Don’t Worry Darling. As of publication, Pugh has only posted once about the movie. Meanwhile, online sleuths noticed the British actress hasn’t “liked” any of Wilde’s posts about the movie. The most damning evidence that shit ain’t right is that she hasn’t even “liked” Wilde’s photo of herself directing Pugh with the caption, “Watching this woman work was such a fucking thrill! Cannot wait to show you more.” Even further, the same day that Wilde shared that photo (a pretty clear attempt at damage control), Pugh posted the trailer for another one of her upcoming movies, Oppenheimer.

(For what it’s worth, Styles has not liked anyone’s posts about the movie n or even posted about it himself. That he’s also the man at the center of this drama is not lost on us.)



Of course, this is the kind of stuff that fans and gossip hounds live for. One Twitter user said, “i think it’s so funny how florence pugh had said NOTHING about don’t worry darling and olivia wilde keeps trying to hype her up.”

Only time will tell how this will play out, but we expect a chilly red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in September, where the film will have its world premiere. One thing’s for sure: The shade and mud-slinging will undoubtedly be a boon to Don’t Worry Darling’s box office stats—a nd that’s really all that matters, isn’t it?