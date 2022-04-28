Look, nobody enjoys a break-up—but whoever was serving legal papers on behalf of Jason Sudeikis just went above and beyond to stick it to the mother of his children, blindsiding Olivia Wilde with the documents in front of an audience as she promoted her new film.
On Tuesday, attendees at CinemaCon were wondering what the fuck was so urgent that needed to be delivered to Wilde while she was on stage talking about the new movie she directed, Don’t Worry Darling. During her talk at the Las Vegas event, an unknown woman approached the stage and gave the actress/director an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential.”
Those in attendance recalled that Wilde asked if the envelope was for her, remarked to the crowd that it was “very mysterious,” and then said she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” Upon opening it, while still on stage, she found out that it was legal papers pertaining to her children, ages 5 and 8, with Sudeikis.
Wilde apparently maintained composure, merely saying, “Okay, got it. Thank you,” before continuing on with her presentation.
Sudeikis, the star of Ted Lasso, claims he had nothing to do with the manner in which his ex was served.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source told Variety. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”
Whether that’s bullshit or not remains to be seen, but this whole moment just sounds like a suck-fest for Wilde. Yeah, I know Wilde may have cheated on Sudeikis with Harry Styles, which also truly sucks, but I’m not sure what behavior would justify her being served in front of an audience. Be more petty! [People]
