Olivia Munn Says Bryan Singer Disappeared From X-Men: Apocalypse Set for 10 Whole Days

Bryan Singer, director and alleged serial sexual abuser, directed Olivia Munn in X-Men: Apocalypse, during which he famously freaked out at actors, showed up to work late, and occasionally didn’t show up altogether. This was not new for Singer, whose bad reputation is now legend with or without the multiple assault allegations (do not forget the assault allegations!)

Olivia Munn spoke to Variety this week about working with Singer, who she says disappeared from set for a full 10 days to deal with an alleged “thyroid issue.” Munn says the fact that he kept his job—and, in fact, was hired again by the same studio to direct Bohemian Rhapsody, where he pulled the same shit and ultimately got fired—is just more evidence that Hollywood rewards bad behavior.

“It’s the problem that I always had in this business, way before the #MeToo movement exposed so much,” Munn told Variety. “You’re in it and you see these people who keep failing up, and they’re not that great and you think, ‘Really?’”

Munn said that even though no one thought Singer’s behavior on set was “normal,” they didn’t call him out on it, and treated it as though it was. These included people who made hiring decisions, like the one that landed Singer the Bohemian Rhapsody directing gig, even though there were more deserving directors out there.

Munn said:

I’m saying even before the #MeToo stuff was exposed — stuff that’s really horrendous and just nauseating to be around — there’s also just the bad behavior of people getting away with it. And no one in the world is so talented that it merits disrespecting other people and their time. And there are so many talented people waiting for an opportunity. I think that if we made way for more of those people and held people accountable, there’s so many great human beings out there and directors and artists. It’s not just with women but with minorities. And representation matters. You don’t know if things are possible until you see other people doing it.

Singer did get fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, so at least there’s some small justice out there. But not much.