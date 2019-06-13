Image: via Getty

Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed the director raped him when he was only 17 years old.

According to Variety, it was revealed on Wednesday that Singer had agreed to enter the settlement with Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who claimed in a 2017 lawsuit that Singer had sexually assaulted him at a yacht party near Seattle in 2003, when Sanchez-Guzman was 17.

Per the suit, Singer “lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex. When [Sanchez-Guzman] refused, Bryan Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.” The suit also alleged that Singer threatened Sanchez-Guzman, telling him “he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident,” and that “no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.” Singer denied the allegations.

Variety reports that Singer claims the settlement with Sanchez-Guzman, who filed for bankruptcy in 2014, is “purely a business” decision to mitigate the cost of litigation.

In January, The Atlantic published a piece detailing accusations from four men who say Singer sexually assaulted them when they were underage. Sinder denied the accusations.