Olivia Jade may not even be back from spring break (spraaaang breaaaak!) in the Bahamas yet, but the University of Southern California freshman is already starting to lose work following her mother Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the piping hot college bribery scandal.

Sephora has dropped its partnership with Jade, TMZ reports:

A honcho for Sephora — which had a partnership with Olivia — tells TMZ, “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

I know, you’re like—who is this person? She had a highlighter palette at Sephora? Yes, unfortunately, every influencer under the age of 21 has a makeup line, and if they don’t, they’re gonna get one; I guess there’s an opening now at Sephora.

Sephora is not Jade’s only brand partnership or sponcon deal; her endorsement deal with HP (yes, the computer company) was dead in the water on Wednesday. According to Variety, she’s also worked with “Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Lulus, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics, Boohoo, and Unilever’s TRESemmé.” Who will drop Jade next? You can skip college if you’ve already found a line of work in shilling computer products and makeup on Instagram—but what happens when that dries up? It’s only Thursday, we’re all going to find out together!!!