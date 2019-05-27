Image: via Getty

There’s been some speculation over whether or not former influencer Olivia Jade knew her parents paid $250,000 to get her into the University of Southern California as part of the ongoing Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. On the one hand, one imagines she noticed she was being asked to pose on an ergometer when she didn’t actually row crew. On the other hand, on my college applications I listed my high school’s literary magazine among my extracurriculars even though the magazine had only published one (very bad) poem of mine, so perhaps she too thought mild exaggeration was part of the game.

But according to an Us Weekly source, Olivia absolutely knew parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli forked over big cash to get her and sister Isabella Rose into USC. Not that it bothered her, per the source:

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Though it’s been reported that Olivia stopped speaking to her parents after the bribery news broke, Us Weekly says she’s started checking in on them again. “Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” a source told the tabloid last month.

Olivia’s also reportedly trying to go back to school, according to Us Weekly:

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source told Us. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.” Unfortunately for Giannulli, 19, she’s unlikely to get her wish anytime soon. “She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a separate insider explained. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, who both pleaded not guilty to bribery charges, face prison time if convicted.