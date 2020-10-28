Ok, Hear Me Out: Maybe Adele and Skepta Are Dating?????

Screenshot : Twitter , Image : Graham Denholm (Getty

For over a year, I have been writing snarky blog posts about a persistent rumor propagated by British tabloid menace The Sun. Last October, they issued a series of reports that a recently divorced Adele was running around London with grime artist Skepta. Their evidence, at the time, was that in 2016 she had tweeted about Skepta, with whom she shares a hometown. I laughed, the world was left puzzled, and we all moved on with our lives, soon overwhelmed with all the fun and wonderful things that have happened in 2020.

Well, I’ll be eating my own shoe now, because they are, in fact, most likely dating. (Or having lots and lots of sex, which is equally good.)

People reports that a source “close to Adele” has confirmed the dating rumors. They claim that “things have been heating up,” and that the two “run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.” The outlet also reports that Skepta and Adele have had “a deep connection over their music” for years, which is evidenced, it appears, by that 2016 tweet of hers. And that the same year, Skepta told the Evening Standard: “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check.”



The nefarious tipster also tells People that Adele has enjoyed a fun and highly social life since her divorce from Simon Konecki in September 2019. This has included trips between Los Angeles and London, a recent hosting gig on SNL, and a highly talked about jaunt around Notting Hill Carnival in August.



Do you think she sent this to Skepta before posting it, like, “Hey babe, what do you think? 😛” My guess is no, probably.

Anyway, congratulations to the happy couple. I’ll have you all know this shoe tastes disgusting, but I’ll keep munching away, until I learn my lesson for good: Sometimes, the most unbelievable answer is also the truest.

