I predicted that Adele, upon finalizing her divorce, would move to Los Angeles and make art about disaffected 30-somethings with complicated custody arrangements. Unfortunately, I could not have predicted that she’d also fall in love with grime artist Skepta. (If you did—the job’s all yours!) Sources tell The Sun that after tweeting about sharing a hometown with him in 2016, they allegedly continued building their friendship in secret:



“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day. They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

It would also seem that the two fell in love against the backdrop of their shared hometown, Tottenham. (Which is definitely a real place and not a storybook location.) Skepta previously revealed to the IBTimes UK that Adele’s tweet saved his music career:

“I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

Neither party has yet to comment on the story. Mostly, I’m just curious to know what ex-girlfriend Naomi Campbell is thinking. Judging by her body language in their joint interview for British GQ last year—I’d say she’s relieved! [The Sun]

In news I could predict: Zooey Deschanel attended the taping of last night’s Dancing With the Stars with boyfriend Jonathan Scott, Queer Eye’s Bobby Burke, and some other people I can’t be bothered to name. As Us Weekly reports:

The two couples were spotted at neighboring tables in the ballroom audience, with Deschanel giggling as she and Jonathan whispered back and forth. At one point during the show, “Jonathan moved his chair closer to Zooey and put his arm around her as he whispered closely in her ear,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They appeared very comfortable together and looked sweet.”

The source also alleges that at one point after taping had finished, Jonathan saw something stuck in Deschanel’s hair and made a big show of fishing it out. Quirky!

