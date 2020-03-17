Oh No, Not Kevin Durant!

Image : via Getty

First, coronavirus came for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Then, coronavirus came for Idris Elba. And now, it seems it has come for Kevin Durant. He is doing fine, but still!!!

TMZ reports that four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, and though the team isn’t identifying which ones, Durant confirmed to The Athletic that he was one of them.

Kevin!!!!!!

TMZ says:

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic,” the team said in a statement. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

Durant seems to be doing OK. He told The Athletic, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Kevin!!!!

The entire team is reportedly in isolation, as is their travel and support staff. Management is reportedly notifying anyone they came into contact with. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the team said in a statement.

The rest of the NBA’s season has been suspended indefinitely, thanks in large part to Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 after touching practically every surface during a media availability. [TMZ]

Vanessa Hudgens has apologized after claiming in an Instagram story that mass coronavirus deaths were “inevitable” and that the White House’s acknowledgement that it could take until July or August until infections calmed down was “bullshit.”

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” she said.

People got a little angry about it, can’t imagine why! Anyway, now she’s sorry.

In fairness to Hudgens, she did acknowledge in her initial story that “[m]aybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.” I guess we’re all processing. [Page Six]

Here’s some happy news: Tiffany Haddish reportedly has a quarantine buddy!

Bossip reports that she and Common are officially dating. Apparently, Haddish made Common a cute birthday Instagram post, and Tina Knowles (Beyoncé’s mom!) commented, “Beautiful couple,” with a heart and prayer hands. As any social media stalker knows, that’s confirmation.

Love: still alive! [Bossip]

Correction: A previous version of this post incorrectly identified the person who commented on Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram as Haddish’s aunt. It was Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom. Jezebel regrets the error.