Oh God, Not Idris Elba

First it was Tom Hanks; now it’s Idris Elba. Why is this virus intent on infecting our most cherished celebrities? WHY?



In a video posted to Twitter, Elba explained that though he wasn’t showing any symptoms, he got tested because he realized he had been exposed to someone who tested positive.

“This is serious. Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” he says. “Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it. It’s been bullshit. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Rest up and get better, Idris. And you’re right, this IS bullshit.

As I watch my bank account slowly drain from lack of forthcoming work (you too?), I like to take solace in the little gems produced by the internet, which I simultaneously love and hate at times like these. Here’s Arnold Schwarzenegger with a kitchen full of tiny horses:

Why? you ask. Why not!