Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both of whom are currently in Australia preparing to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis Presley film, have both tested positive for Coronavirus.



Deadline received a statement from Hanks on the actors’ conditions. (Hanks tweeted the message as well, along with a photo of surgical glove dangling from a wastebasket. It’s signed “Hanx!” )

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks

Warner Brothers also followed up with its own statement:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

The news came just as Donald Trump, sounding rather unwell himself, revealed that the U.S. will be suspending all travel to and from Europe (but not the U.K.) for 30 days as of Friday, evidently ignorant of the fact that the virus is already spreading rapidly around the U.S. We’re in good hands.