Image: via Getty

Blue Ivy Carter is not just a child of stars but a star in her own right, an accolade she has earned repeatedly in her seven short years on Earth. And on Saturday, Beyoncé’s talented progeny cemented her star status at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s spring dance show.

Here she is, essentially leading her own Bluechella (courtesy TMZ):

As you can see, Blue Ivy kept it in the family, performing to her own mother’s version of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go.” Please note that Blue Ivy can do a split. Blue Ivy is a child genius and a self-earned celebrity and I will never be as impressed by any future child of mine as much as I am impressed by her, apologies in advance to all my unfertilized eggs.