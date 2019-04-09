Image: via Getty

Per the rules of American hereditary monarchy, Blue Ivy Carter will one day ascend the throne as our true and rightful Queen. And though she is only seven, it appears she is quite prepared for this role.

Indeed, after the teaser dropped for Beyoncé’s upcoming Beychella Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce, fans spotted a clip of Blue Ivy leading the choreography for a team of backup dancers. The clip is extremely good:

Blue Ivy has thus proven herself an art connoisseur, a fashion icon, and a celebrity feud-ender, and now she is basically Beyoncé. There is no first-grader better than Blue Ivy.

[Bossip]



Being a celebrity seems like a mostly boring collection of photoshoots, red carpet interviews, and sex scandals, but sometimes the famous people get to have fun! This week’s fun-havers: The Jonas Brothers and their Jonas partners, Sophie Turner, Danielle Bloom, and Priyanka Chopra. Page Six reports that the gang went to Penn State University over the weekend and did a lot of college things, like body shots, partying at a local bar, and presumably texting a boy they hooked up with exactly once about 15 times before bursting into drunken tears outside the late-night sandwich shop.

Advertisement

I love college!!!!

Anyway, it looks like they all had a great time.

Advertisement

[Page Six]