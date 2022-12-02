Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Georgia with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on Thursday to remind people of several things: that Warnock helped Democrats pass impactful legislation, that winning a 51st Senate seat matters, and, most importantly, that Republican nominee Herschel Walker is a clown.

Obama joined the senator at a rally in Atlanta ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election, and he brought up one of the former NFL player’s strangest stump speech ramblings. “Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia—like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama said. “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was 7. Then I grew up.”

At a Nov. 16 rally in McDonough, Walker said he learned from a movie that werewolves could kill vampires and, therefore, he no longer wants to be a vampire—he wants to be a werewolf. (Walker even doubled down on his vampire comments this week, claiming it was actually a story about needing to have faith.)

Advertisement

Obama continued: “As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be—except for a United States senator.”

Here’s a clip showing that Obama couldn’t even get through his joke without cracking up.

Speaking of being a grade-schooler, it appears that Walker has been chaperoned in recent interviews on Fox News, appearing alongside Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), occasionally sandwiched between the two.

Advertisement

The former president also took a dig at Walker for claiming he let Obama beat him in basketball, but then later saying the two had never met. “I guess this was more of an imaginary whooping that I laid on him,” Obama said.

Advertisement

“This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” he continued. “When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be.”

Advertisement

Obama is correct that Walker has the political seriousness of a 7-year-old, but no one can forget the disturbing actions the man has taken in his adult life. Walker was just accused of domestic abuse by another woman: The first was his ex-wife, who alleged that he held a gun to her head and said “he was gonna blow [her] brains out.”

Your choice, Georgia.