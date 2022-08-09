In December, Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, said he was “accountable” for violent and abusive behaviors toward his ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, and oddly went so far as to call her his “best friend.” In a new ad released Monday, we hear from Grossman herself.



Drawing from an interview Grossman gave in 2008 shortly after the release of Walker’s memoir Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder, the ad produced by The Republican Accountability Project PAC pulls chilling descriptions from Grossman of the abuse that Walker inflicted on her:

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

Advertisement

Walker and Grossman were married from 1983 until she filed for divorce in 2001. But within four years, Grossman would have to return to court to successfully seek a protective order from Walker after she claimed he threatened to kill her and her boyfriend.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

At the time, in an affidavit from Grossman’s sister Maria Tsettos, Tsettos said Walker had “stated unequivocally that he was going to shoot my sister Cindy and her boyfriend in the head.” Another time, Tsettos recalled talking to Walker “at length,” saying he’d “expressed to me that he was frustrated with [Grossman] and that he felt like he had ‘had enough’ and that he wanted to ‘blow their fucking heads off.’”

These words are eerily similar to threats that a Texas woman alleges Walker made to her in 2012 when she tried to end their relationship. The woman, Myka Dean, told police that Walker threatened to “blow her head off” and then kill himself, per a police report obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution last year.

Advertisement

There are probably many reasons Walker shouldn’t be elected to the U.S. Senate, including his inability to string together coherent thoughts and policy stances (which arguably renders him similar to many if not most members of Congress). After the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, who could forget when Walker advocated for “a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media.”

But Walker’s alarming history of alleged domestic violence should be the biggest dealbreaker. If he’s as “accountable” for his self-admitted history of violence as he claims, he probably wouldn’t be running for the privilege of federal office at all—nor would he make light of the allegations against him by stating that people who struggle with dissociative identity disorder like he does shouldn’t be “ashamed,” as if his mental health and not his alleged treatment of women is the issue.

Advertisement

Walker currently trails incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) by about 4 points.